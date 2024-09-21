Christopher Day Sells 483 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, July 8th, Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $54.40 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $65,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1,556.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 476,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 250,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

