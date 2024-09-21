Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market cap of $476.56 million, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.74. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognyte Software news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,020,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cognyte Software news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 553,591 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $3,493,159.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,604,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,292,148.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 416,040 shares of Cognyte Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $2,621,052.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,020,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,827,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 91.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

