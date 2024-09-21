Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

CFRUY opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

