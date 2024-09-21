ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $140.00 at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COP. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.29.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,757,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $409,833,000 after buying an additional 1,015,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after buying an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.