Contrasting CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -30.89% -29.36% CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of CG Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics $850,000.00 268.70 -$42.49 million ($0.36) -4.61 CG Oncology $650,000.00 3,998.40 -$48.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and CG Oncology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Compass Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CG Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Compass Therapeutics and CG Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 CG Oncology 0 0 6 1 3.14

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 361.85%. CG Oncology has a consensus price target of $64.17, indicating a potential upside of 64.53%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Summary

CG Oncology beats Compass Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

