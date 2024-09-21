Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 13th

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $83.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.