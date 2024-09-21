Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 1,437,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,856. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CBRL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

