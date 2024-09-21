DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Shares of CRWD opened at $299.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.29. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $16,330,609. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

