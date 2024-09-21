Dan Jedda Sells 1,000 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,933.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $76.02 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

