David Wiadrowski Acquires 12,000 Shares of IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPHGet Free Report) insider David Wiadrowski acquired 12,000 shares of IPH stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.97 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of A$71,592.00 ($48,372.97).

IPH Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

IPH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.18. IPH’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

IPH Company Profile

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

