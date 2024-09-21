Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $907,090.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,551,186.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Buckle Price Performance

BKE stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Buckle by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Buckle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 527.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $9,828,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Buckle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

