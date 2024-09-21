Devendra Singh Sells 2,236 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,236 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $50,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 386,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,003.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Devendra Singh sold 5,360 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $119,796.00.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWSC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

