Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of DOCS opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. Doximity has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. Analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,951 shares of company stock worth $1,271,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Doximity by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

