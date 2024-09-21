Dustin M. Shindo Sells 102,000 Shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR) Stock

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dustin M. Shindo sold 102,000 shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,537,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HOVR stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

