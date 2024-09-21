Dustin M. Shindo Sells 102,000 Shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR) Stock

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dustin M. Shindo sold 102,000 shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,537,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
New Horizon Aircraft Price Performance
HOVR stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $12.14.
About New Horizon Aircraft
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Horizon Aircraft
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.