eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $256,760.14 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

eBay Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Read Our Latest Report on EBAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $71,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.