Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) PT Raised to $33.00

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,567,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,078,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares during the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
