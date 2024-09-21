eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EGAN. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get eGain alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EGAN

eGain Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in eGain by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in eGain by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 55,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in eGain by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in eGain by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.