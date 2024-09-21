Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.70. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

