Elinor Mertz Sells 6,250 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,448,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABNB stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

