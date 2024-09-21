Elizabeth M. Schwarting Sells 240 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 240 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $12,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,054.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $23,495,000. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.