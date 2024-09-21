Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.40.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Insider Activity at Entegris
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $31,000.
Entegris Stock Performance
Entegris stock opened at $110.64 on Monday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).
