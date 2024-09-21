Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $883.71.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Equinix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $877.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $820.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equinix has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.