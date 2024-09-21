Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Phillips 66’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

PSX stock opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.69. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

