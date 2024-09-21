Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 200 ($2.64) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.37) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.
In other Essentra news, insider Scott Fawcett purchased 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880.18 ($19,656.78). Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
