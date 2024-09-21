Essentra (LON:ESNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 200 ($2.64) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.37) target price on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Essentra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essentra

Essentra Stock Up 2.6 %

Essentra Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:ESNT opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £428.11 million, a PE ratio of 7,980.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 191.80 ($2.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Essentra news, insider Scott Fawcett purchased 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880.18 ($19,656.78). Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.