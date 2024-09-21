Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. Evergy has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Evergy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,004,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,417,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

