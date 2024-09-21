FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $16.80-$17.40 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $465.91. 583,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,273. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.