FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $16.80-$17.40 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $465.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.58.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total value of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

