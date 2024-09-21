FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.800-17.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $16.80-$17.40 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $466.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.58. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

