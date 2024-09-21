Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $73.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.