Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $73.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.89.
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
