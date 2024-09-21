First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FTHY stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Insider Activity
