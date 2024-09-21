Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 1.2 %

FSI opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.47. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

