Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Foran Mining from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Foran Mining Price Performance
