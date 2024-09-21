Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Foran Mining from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$4.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.77.

