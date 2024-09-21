Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Sells $1,763,937.72 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58.

On Monday, July 15th, Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $76.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $4,227,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $2,922,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 19.4% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.