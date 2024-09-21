Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.87.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT opened at $142.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 789.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $144.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

