FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Verona Pharma plc Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.28). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Up 2.0 %

VRNA stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $30.73.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 166,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.