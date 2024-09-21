Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

GBDC opened at $14.89 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,536. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 640,866 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,745,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 145,761 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,104,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,319,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,725,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

