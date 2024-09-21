H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:FUL opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

