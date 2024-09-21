HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.88.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $1,663,752.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $157,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $68,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,033 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,392 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,477,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

