HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of IPA stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 57.05% and a negative net margin of 110.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

