Head-To-Head Analysis: Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) versus Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv -7.81% -5.70% -4.50% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pharma-Bio Serv and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Leafbuyer Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $16.98 million 0.85 $1.31 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.19 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

