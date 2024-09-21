Head to Head Contrast: Sprott (NYSE:SII) vs. Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sprott alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 26.46% 13.50% 10.67% Bitdeer Technologies Group -5.69% -2.56% -1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sprott and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00 Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.35%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than Sprott.

Sprott has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprott and Bitdeer Technologies Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $169.02 million 6.59 $41.80 million $1.79 24.05 Bitdeer Technologies Group $420.89 million 1.90 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -17.39

Sprott has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sprott beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.