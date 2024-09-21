Head-To-Head Survey: Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) versus ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) and ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Organon & Co. and ULURU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organon & Co. 15.76% -840.29% 8.33% ULURU N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Organon & Co. and ULURU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organon & Co. 1 2 1 0 2.00 ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Organon & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%.

77.4% of Organon & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Organon & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ULURU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ULURU has a beta of -3.13, indicating that its share price is 413% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organon & Co. and ULURU”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organon & Co. $6.35 billion 0.79 $1.02 billion $4.09 4.77 ULURU N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than ULURU.

Summary

Organon & Co. beats ULURU on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima; and two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It offers cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Atozet, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for treatments of control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. It sells its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, government agencies, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About ULURU

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Addison, Texas.

