Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highland Global Allocation Fund

In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

