HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $366.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

