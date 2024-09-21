Hub Group’s (HUBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUBG. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.19.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUBG

Hub Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Hub Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.