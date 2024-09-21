Ian Jiro Harris Purchases 23,100 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Jiro Harris bought 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $48,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,657 shares in the company, valued at $839,056.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Talkspace alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ian Jiro Harris acquired 19,500 shares of Talkspace stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00.

Talkspace Stock Up 4.3 %

TALK stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $371.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Talkspace

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.