IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $233.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

IDEX stock opened at $208.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $237,425,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 75.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,179,000 after buying an additional 223,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IDEX by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,551 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

