Imdex Limited (IMD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 9th

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMDGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Imdex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity

In other Imdex news, insider Paul House acquired 424,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$917,917.92 ($620,214.81). In related news, insider Paul House acquired 424,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$917,917.92 ($620,214.81). Also, insider Tracey Horton bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,350.00 ($21,182.43). 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Imdex Company Profile

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid management, rig alignment technologies, and directional drilling technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Imdex (ASX:IMD)

