Immatics to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Immatics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immatics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.75. Immatics has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 103.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 1,183,860 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Immatics by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,484,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 639,911 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Immatics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after buying an additional 891,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

