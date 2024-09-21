Insider Buying: Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Insider Purchases 3,235 Shares of Stock

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) insider Helen Hunter acquired 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £14,881 ($19,657.86).

Next 15 Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON:NFG opened at GBX 434 ($5.73) on Friday. Next 15 Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £437.99 million, a P/E ratio of 868.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 757.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 860.75.

Next 15 Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

